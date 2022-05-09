Godrej Agrovet Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,080.75 crore, up 42.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,080.75 crore in March 2022 up 42.28% from Rs. 1,462.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.29 crore in March 2022 up 116.1% from Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.42 crore in March 2022 up 82.09% from Rs. 122.15 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 525.80 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)