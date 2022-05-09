 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Agrovet Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,080.75 crore, up 42.28% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,080.75 crore in March 2022 up 42.28% from Rs. 1,462.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 122.29 crore in March 2022 up 116.1% from Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 222.42 crore in March 2022 up 82.09% from Rs. 122.15 crore in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in March 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 525.80 on May 06, 2022 (BSE)

Godrej Agrovet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,075.62 2,078.01 1,455.25
Other Operating Income 5.13 0.48 7.23
Total Income From Operations 2,080.75 2,078.49 1,462.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,516.08 1,608.77 1,020.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.52 43.07 35.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 34.47 -61.04 25.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.17 107.83 85.97
Depreciation 45.74 44.48 39.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 211.26 243.67 182.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.51 91.71 72.96
Other Income 53.17 10.43 9.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 176.68 102.14 82.87
Interest 17.96 16.46 17.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 158.72 85.68 65.06
Exceptional Items -- -17.28 --
P/L Before Tax 158.72 68.40 65.06
Tax 34.62 17.51 15.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 124.10 50.89 49.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 124.10 50.89 49.87
Minority Interest -17.52 2.67 -6.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.71 11.50 13.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 122.29 65.06 56.59
Equity Share Capital 192.11 192.11 192.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 3.39 2.95
Diluted EPS 6.36 3.38 2.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.37 3.39 2.95
Diluted EPS 6.36 3.38 2.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
