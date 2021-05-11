MARKET NEWS

Godrej Agrovet Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.48 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:43 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.48 crore in March 2021 down 10.15% from Rs. 1,627.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021 down 24.12% from Rs. 74.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.15 crore in March 2021 down 14.11% from Rs. 142.21 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2020.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 516.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.78% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,455.251,523.441,490.35
Other Operating Income7.232.71137.33
Total Income From Operations1,462.481,526.151,627.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,020.381,098.751,187.30
Purchase of Traded Goods35.6237.3224.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks25.94-4.240.07
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost85.9799.3978.01
Depreciation39.2839.0338.44
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses182.33182.50211.77
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9673.4087.83
Other Income9.9113.0815.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax82.8786.48103.77
Interest17.816.268.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.0680.2295.57
Exceptional Items-----9.92
P/L Before Tax65.0680.2285.65
Tax15.1922.0216.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.8758.2068.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.8758.2068.78
Minority Interest-6.79-6.495.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates13.519.890.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates56.5961.6074.58
Equity Share Capital192.07192.07192.04
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.953.213.89
Diluted EPS2.953.213.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.953.213.89
Diluted EPS2.953.213.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 11:33 am

