Godrej Agrovet Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.48 crore, down 10.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.48 crore in March 2021 down 10.15% from Rs. 1,627.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.59 crore in March 2021 down 24.12% from Rs. 74.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 122.15 crore in March 2021 down 14.11% from Rs. 142.21 crore in March 2020.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.89 in March 2020.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 516.85 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 5.60% returns over the last 6 months and 30.78% over the last 12 months.