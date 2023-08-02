English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Agrovet Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,510.19 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,510.19 crore in June 2023 up 0.01% from Rs. 2,509.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.32 crore in June 2023 up 27.34% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.44 crore in June 2023 up 20.78% from Rs. 169.26 crore in June 2022.

    Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2022.

    Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 487.85 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.

    Godrej Agrovet
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,499.312,088.802,499.08
    Other Operating Income10.886.1910.78
    Total Income From Operations2,510.192,094.992,509.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,852.131,690.451,948.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods41.5726.5152.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.18-35.67-12.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost135.1291.91119.53
    Depreciation52.7947.5844.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses279.29247.17240.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.1127.04116.74
    Other Income11.5412.577.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.6539.61124.41
    Interest29.4626.9621.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.1912.65102.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax122.1912.65102.84
    Tax35.34-0.8427.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.8513.4974.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.8513.4974.97
    Minority Interest-1.767.55-4.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates20.239.9812.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates105.3231.0282.71
    Equity Share Capital192.21192.16192.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.481.614.30
    Diluted EPS5.481.614.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.481.614.30
    Diluted EPS5.481.614.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!