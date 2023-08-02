Godrej Agrovet Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,510.19 crore, up 0.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,510.19 crore in June 2023 up 0.01% from Rs. 2,509.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.32 crore in June 2023 up 27.34% from Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 204.44 crore in June 2023 up 20.78% from Rs. 169.26 crore in June 2022.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.30 in June 2022.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 487.85 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.24% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.