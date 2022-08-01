 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godrej Agrovet Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,509.86 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,509.86 crore in June 2022 up 25.95% from Rs. 1,992.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.71 crore in June 2022 down 21.96% from Rs. 105.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.26 crore in June 2022 down 5.95% from Rs. 179.97 crore in June 2021.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.52 in June 2021.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 509.15 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.99% returns over the last 6 months and -26.75% over the last 12 months.

Godrej Agrovet
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,499.08 2,075.62 1,987.60
Other Operating Income 10.78 5.13 5.18
Total Income From Operations 2,509.86 2,080.75 1,992.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,948.89 1,516.08 1,442.85
Purchase of Traded Goods 52.54 25.52 90.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.72 34.47 -21.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.53 124.17 102.14
Depreciation 44.85 45.74 40.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 240.03 211.26 209.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 116.74 123.51 128.77
Other Income 7.67 53.17 10.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.41 176.68 139.20
Interest 21.57 17.96 13.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 102.84 158.72 126.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 102.84 158.72 126.16
Tax 27.87 34.62 32.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.97 124.10 93.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.97 124.10 93.42
Minority Interest -4.97 -17.52 1.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates 12.71 15.71 11.33
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.71 122.29 105.98
Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.11 192.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 6.37 5.52
Diluted EPS 4.30 6.36 5.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.30 6.37 5.52
Diluted EPS 4.30 6.36 5.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godrej Agrovet #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.