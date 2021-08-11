Godrej Agrovet Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,992.78 crore, up 28.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,992.78 crore in June 2021 up 28.22% from Rs. 1,554.17 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.98 crore in June 2021 up 19.74% from Rs. 88.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 179.97 crore in June 2021 up 3.31% from Rs. 174.20 crore in June 2020.

Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 5.52 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.61 in June 2020.

Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 680.70 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.26% returns over the last 6 months and 46.61% over the last 12 months.