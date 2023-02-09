 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Agrovet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,323.50 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:Net Sales at Rs 2,323.50 crore in December 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2,078.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.42 crore in December 2022 up 78.94% from Rs. 65.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.73 crore in December 2022 up 46.45% from Rs. 146.62 crore in December 2021.
Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2021. Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 449.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.
Godrej Agrovet
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,323.502,445.332,078.01
Other Operating Income----0.48
Total Income From Operations2,323.502,445.332,078.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,767.121,838.681,608.77
Purchase of Traded Goods38.9066.0143.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.655.69-61.04
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost123.74118.23107.83
Depreciation46.9346.1144.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses254.80266.43243.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.36104.1891.71
Other Income78.448.8210.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax167.80113.00102.14
Interest24.8825.7116.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax142.9287.2985.68
Exceptional Items-----17.28
P/L Before Tax142.9287.2968.40
Tax33.4021.8917.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.5265.4050.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.5265.4050.89
Minority Interest1.832.142.67
Share Of P/L Of Associates5.074.2211.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates116.4271.7665.06
Equity Share Capital192.16192.16192.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.063.733.39
Diluted EPS6.063.733.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.063.733.39
Diluted EPS6.063.733.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

