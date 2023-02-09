Godrej Agrovet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,323.50 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godrej Agrovet are:Net Sales at Rs 2,323.50 crore in December 2022 up 11.79% from Rs. 2,078.49 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.42 crore in December 2022 up 78.94% from Rs. 65.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.73 crore in December 2022 up 46.45% from Rs. 146.62 crore in December 2021.
Godrej Agrovet EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.39 in December 2021.
|Godrej Agrovet shares closed at 449.80 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.11% returns over the last 6 months and -11.19% over the last 12 months.
|Godrej Agrovet
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,323.50
|2,445.33
|2,078.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.48
|Total Income From Operations
|2,323.50
|2,445.33
|2,078.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,767.12
|1,838.68
|1,608.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.90
|66.01
|43.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.65
|5.69
|-61.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|123.74
|118.23
|107.83
|Depreciation
|46.93
|46.11
|44.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|254.80
|266.43
|243.67
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|89.36
|104.18
|91.71
|Other Income
|78.44
|8.82
|10.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|167.80
|113.00
|102.14
|Interest
|24.88
|25.71
|16.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|142.92
|87.29
|85.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-17.28
|P/L Before Tax
|142.92
|87.29
|68.40
|Tax
|33.40
|21.89
|17.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|109.52
|65.40
|50.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|109.52
|65.40
|50.89
|Minority Interest
|1.83
|2.14
|2.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|5.07
|4.22
|11.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|116.42
|71.76
|65.06
|Equity Share Capital
|192.16
|192.16
|192.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|3.73
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|3.73
|3.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.06
|3.73
|3.39
|Diluted EPS
|6.06
|3.73
|3.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
