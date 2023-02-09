Godrej Agrovet Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,323.50 crore, up 11.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,323.50 2,445.33 2,078.01 Other Operating Income -- -- 0.48 Total Income From Operations 2,323.50 2,445.33 2,078.49 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,767.12 1,838.68 1,608.77 Purchase of Traded Goods 38.90 66.01 43.07 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.65 5.69 -61.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 123.74 118.23 107.83 Depreciation 46.93 46.11 44.48 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 254.80 266.43 243.67 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.36 104.18 91.71 Other Income 78.44 8.82 10.43 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.80 113.00 102.14 Interest 24.88 25.71 16.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.92 87.29 85.68 Exceptional Items -- -- -17.28 P/L Before Tax 142.92 87.29 68.40 Tax 33.40 21.89 17.51 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 109.52 65.40 50.89 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 109.52 65.40 50.89 Minority Interest 1.83 2.14 2.67 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.07 4.22 11.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.42 71.76 65.06 Equity Share Capital 192.16 192.16 192.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 3.73 3.39 Diluted EPS 6.06 3.73 3.38 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.06 3.73 3.39 Diluted EPS 6.06 3.73 3.38 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited