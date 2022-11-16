Godha Cabcon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 88.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in September 2022 down 88.88% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 87.17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 60.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.
|Godha Cabcon shares closed at 2.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -79.12% returns over the last 6 months and -50.69% over the last 12 months.
|Godha Cabcon and Insulation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.50
|0.80
|13.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.50
|0.80
|13.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.72
|0.61
|12.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.71
|0.13
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.02
|-0.07
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.21
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|0.14
|0.68
|Interest
|0.12
|0.13
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.01
|0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.01
|0.47
|Tax
|0.02
|0.00
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.01
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.01
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|22.21
|22.21
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited