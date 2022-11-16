Godha Cabcon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 88.88% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.50 0.80 13.53 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.50 0.80 13.53 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.72 0.61 12.87 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.09 -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.03 Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.06 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.71 0.13 0.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.02 -0.07 0.43 Other Income 0.20 0.21 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.14 0.68 Interest 0.12 0.13 0.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.06 0.01 0.47 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.06 0.01 0.47 Tax 0.02 0.00 0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.05 0.01 0.36 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.05 0.01 0.36 Equity Share Capital 22.21 22.21 11.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.32 Diluted EPS -- -- 0.32 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.32 Diluted EPS -- -- 0.32 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited