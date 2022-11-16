 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godha Cabcon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 88.88% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in September 2022 down 88.88% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 87.17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 60.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021. Godha Cabcon shares closed at 2.85 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -79.12% returns over the last 6 months and -50.69% over the last 12 months.
Godha Cabcon and Insulation
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.500.8013.53
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.500.8013.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.720.6112.87
Purchase of Traded Goods0.09----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.040.040.03
Depreciation0.110.110.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.710.130.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-0.070.43
Other Income0.200.210.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.140.68
Interest0.120.130.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.010.47
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.060.010.47
Tax0.020.000.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.010.36
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.010.36
Equity Share Capital22.2122.2111.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.32
Diluted EPS----0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.000.000.32
Diluted EPS----0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
