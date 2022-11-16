Godha Cabcon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore, down 88.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.50 crore in September 2022 down 88.88% from Rs. 13.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 87.17% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 60.81% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in September 2021.