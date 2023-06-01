Godha Cabcon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore, up 105.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.66 crore in March 2023 up 105.98% from Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 39.7% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 down 44.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022.

Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Godha Cabcon shares closed at 1.40 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -51.72% returns over the last 6 months and -84.00% over the last 12 months.