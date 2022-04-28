Godha Cabcon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 93.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 93.25% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 51.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 38.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.

Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.