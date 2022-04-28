Godha Cabcon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore, down 93.25% Y-o-Y
April 28, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.78 crore in March 2022 down 93.25% from Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 51.09% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 down 38.95% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021.
Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2021.
|Godha Cabcon and Insulation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.78
|6.28
|26.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.78
|6.28
|26.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.91
|5.93
|25.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.26
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.54
|0.05
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.21
|0.73
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.12
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.34
|0.90
|Interest
|0.17
|0.19
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.15
|0.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.35
|0.15
|0.72
|Tax
|0.09
|0.07
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.26
|0.08
|0.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.26
|0.08
|0.53
|Equity Share Capital
|22.21
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|2.97
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.07
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.07
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.23
|0.07
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.23
|0.07
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
