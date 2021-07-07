Godha Cabcon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in March 2021 up 188.91% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 260.02% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 513.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Godha Cabcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.