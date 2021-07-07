Godha Cabcon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore, up 188.91% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:
Net Sales at Rs 26.31 crore in March 2021 up 188.91% from Rs. 9.11 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 260.02% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2021 up 513.04% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.
Godha Cabcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.
|Godha Cabcon and Insulation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|26.31
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26.31
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|25.61
|4.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.26
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.73
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.90
|0.02
|Interest
|0.18
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.19
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|12.73
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.47
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.47
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited