Godha Cabcon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, down 94.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 94.14% from Rs. 13.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 88.78% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Godha Cabcon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2021.

Godha Cabcon shares closed at 8.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE)