Godha Cabcon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2021 up 44.34% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 276.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 up 700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Godha Cabcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.