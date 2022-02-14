Godha Cabcon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore, up 44.34% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godha Cabcon and Insulation are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.28 crore in December 2021 up 44.34% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 276.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 up 700% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.
Godha Cabcon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.
|Godha Cabcon and Insulation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.28
|13.53
|4.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.28
|13.53
|4.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.93
|12.87
|4.06
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.15
|0.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.21
|0.43
|-0.16
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.25
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.68
|0.02
|Interest
|0.19
|0.21
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.47
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|0.47
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.07
|0.11
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.08
|0.36
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.08
|0.36
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|12.73
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.32
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.32
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.32
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.32
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited