Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 05:32 PM IST

Godfrey Phillips India Q3 net up 39% at Rs 113.89 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Friday reported a 39.16 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.89 crore in the third quarter ended December 2019.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 797.22 crore as compared with Rs 679.33 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

During the third quarter, cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked revenue of Rs 702.24 crore as compared with Rs 619.45 crore a year ago.

On the other hand, retail and related products had revenue of Rs 93.36 crore as against Rs 77.02 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, it said.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 05:25 pm

tags #Business #Godfrey Phillips India #Results

