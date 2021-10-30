MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Traders Carnival 15th Edition - 3 days 12 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 net up 2% at Rs 105 crore

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
October 30, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Cigarettes and tobacco products maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Saturday reported a 2 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 104.91 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 103.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GPI) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 772.72 crore as compared to Rs 822.21 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Cigarettes, tobacco and related products clocked a revenue of Rs 677.52 crore as compared to Rs 749.24 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company added.

GPI said its retail and related products segment had a revenue of Rs 90.47 crore as against Rs 70.97 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Close

In the first half of the fiscal (H1) ended September 30, 2021, the company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 217.31 crore as compared to Rs 158.64 crore in the same period last fiscal, the filing said.

Consolidated total revenue from operations in H1 this fiscal stood at Rs 1,508.21 crore as against Rs 1,284.78 crore in the same period last year, GPI said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Godfrey Phillips India #Results
first published: Oct 30, 2021 03:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.