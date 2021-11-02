Godfrey Phillip Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore, up 10.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 766.72 crore in September 2021 up 10.94% from Rs. 691.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.99 crore in September 2021 up 6.71% from Rs. 95.58 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.88 crore in September 2021 up 5.62% from Rs. 168.41 crore in September 2020.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 19.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.38 in September 2020.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,269.30 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 43.94% over the last 12 months.