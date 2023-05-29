English
    Godfrey Phillip Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.87 crore, up 10.29% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 796.87 crore in March 2023 up 10.29% from Rs. 722.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.11 crore in March 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 103.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.89 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 188.34 crore in March 2022.

    Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 22.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.98 in March 2022.

    Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,812.40 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.04% returns over the last 6 months and 49.07% over the last 12 months.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations790.131,101.12717.17
    Other Operating Income6.748.675.34
    Total Income From Operations796.871,109.79722.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials250.50252.42156.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods154.28229.29156.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.48-29.5927.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5678.1350.14
    Depreciation36.6737.9836.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--20.48--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.13356.03166.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax120.21165.05128.08
    Other Income44.0178.4423.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax164.22243.49151.99
    Interest9.226.5911.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.00236.90140.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.00236.90140.73
    Tax39.8954.7636.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.11182.14103.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.11182.14103.90
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1435.0319.98
    Diluted EPS22.1435.0319.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.1435.0319.98
    Diluted EPS22.1435.0319.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am