Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godfrey Phillip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.93 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 590.93 crore in March 2020 down 3.56% from Rs. 612.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.26 crore in March 2020 up 36.37% from Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.33 crore in March 2020 up 52.92% from Rs. 78.69 crore in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,017.55 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.82% over the last 12 months.

Godfrey Phillips India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations585.40743.98605.76
Other Operating Income5.538.217.00
Total Income From Operations590.93752.19612.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials158.80177.53179.09
Purchase of Traded Goods115.59142.3888.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.9714.67-16.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost55.4765.3756.01
Depreciation46.8535.9423.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses39.4338.6760.27
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----15.08
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses158.62152.15180.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.14125.4826.19
Other Income30.3427.7628.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.48153.2454.92
Interest7.317.660.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.17145.5854.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.17145.5854.52
Tax17.9136.1519.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.26109.4335.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.26109.4335.39
Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2821.056.81
Diluted EPS9.2821.056.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.2821.056.81
Diluted EPS9.2821.056.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

