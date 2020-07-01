Godfrey Phillip Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 590.93 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 590.93 crore in March 2020 down 3.56% from Rs. 612.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.26 crore in March 2020 up 36.37% from Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 120.33 crore in March 2020 up 52.92% from Rs. 78.69 crore in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 9.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.81 in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,017.55 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.82% over the last 12 months.