Godfrey Phillip Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 612.76 crore, up 12.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.76 crore in March 2019 up 12.79% from Rs. 543.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2019 down 17.91% from Rs. 43.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.69 crore in March 2019 down 7.73% from Rs. 85.28 crore in March 2018.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.81 in March 2019 from Rs. 8.29 in March 2018.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 990.90 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and 30.70% over the last 12 months.