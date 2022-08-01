 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godfrey Phillip Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 827.23 crore, up 13.2% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 827.23 crore in June 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 730.74 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.18 crore in June 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 108.09 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.10 crore in June 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 169.21 crore in June 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 26.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.79 in June 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,140.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 9.39% over the last 12 months.

Godfrey Phillips India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 819.40 717.17 730.74
Other Operating Income 7.83 5.34 --
Total Income From Operations 827.23 722.51 730.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 199.45 156.59 129.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 187.00 156.89 158.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.32 27.74 -12.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.61 50.14 66.82
Depreciation 37.70 36.35 34.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.84 166.72 244.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 168.31 128.08 109.64
Other Income 2.09 23.91 25.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.40 151.99 134.96
Interest 6.37 11.26 7.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.03 140.73 127.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.03 140.73 127.55
Tax 27.85 36.83 19.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 136.18 103.90 108.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 136.18 103.90 108.09
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.19 19.98 20.79
Diluted EPS 26.19 19.98 20.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.19 19.98 20.79
Diluted EPS 26.19 19.98 20.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
