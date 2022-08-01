English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godfrey Phillip Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 827.23 crore, up 13.2% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 827.23 crore in June 2022 up 13.2% from Rs. 730.74 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 136.18 crore in June 2022 up 25.99% from Rs. 108.09 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.10 crore in June 2022 up 22.98% from Rs. 169.21 crore in June 2021.

    Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 26.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 20.79 in June 2021.

    Close

    Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,140.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 9.39% over the last 12 months.

    Godfrey Phillips India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations819.40717.17730.74
    Other Operating Income7.835.34--
    Total Income From Operations827.23722.51730.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.45156.59129.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods187.00156.89158.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.3227.74-12.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.6150.1466.82
    Depreciation37.7036.3534.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.84166.72244.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax168.31128.08109.64
    Other Income2.0923.9125.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax170.40151.99134.96
    Interest6.3711.267.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax164.03140.73127.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax164.03140.73127.55
    Tax27.8536.8319.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities136.18103.90108.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period136.18103.90108.09
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1919.9820.79
    Diluted EPS26.1919.9820.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1919.9820.79
    Diluted EPS26.1919.9820.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Godfrey Phillip #Godfrey Phillips India #Results
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.