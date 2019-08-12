Godfrey Phillip Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 831.18 crore, up 44.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 831.18 crore in June 2019 up 44.59% from Rs. 574.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.88 crore in June 2019 up 102.47% from Rs. 56.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 214.78 crore in June 2019 up 99.15% from Rs. 107.85 crore in June 2018.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 22.09 in June 2019 from Rs. 10.91 in June 2018.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 699.35 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -23.20% returns over the last 6 months and -16.80% over the last 12 months.