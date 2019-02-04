Godfrey Phillip Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 659.63 crore, up 13.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 659.63 crore in December 2018 up 13.35% from Rs. 581.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.46 crore in December 2018 up 26.57% from Rs. 61.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.44 crore in December 2018 up 39.85% from Rs. 99.71 crore in December 2017.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 15.09 in December 2018 from Rs. 11.92 in December 2017.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 942.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 15.75% returns over the last 6 months and 1.81% over the last 12 months.