Godfrey Phillip Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 701.35 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 701.35 crore in September 2020 down 2.03% from Rs. 715.89 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.42 crore in September 2020 down 8.91% from Rs. 113.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 178.06 crore in September 2020 up 2.63% from Rs. 173.50 crore in September 2019.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.89 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.84 in September 2019.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 895.60 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given -5.85% returns over the last 6 months and -23.13% over the last 12 months.