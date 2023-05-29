Godfrey Phillip Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 796.14 crore, down 6.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 796.14 crore in March 2023 down 6.68% from Rs. 853.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.10 crore in March 2023 up 41.8% from Rs. 103.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 196.10 crore in March 2023 up 4.04% from Rs. 188.49 crore in March 2022.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 28.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.95 in March 2022.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,812.40 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.04% returns over the last 6 months and 49.07% over the last 12 months.