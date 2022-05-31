 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godfrey Phillip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.17 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godfrey Phillips India are:

Net Sales at Rs 853.17 crore in March 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 835.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.74 crore in March 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 95.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 174.40 crore in March 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 19.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.32 in March 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,189.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 32.55% over the last 12 months.

Godfrey Phillips India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 853.17 867.23 835.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 853.17 867.23 835.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.59 180.30 153.82
Purchase of Traded Goods 156.89 151.88 161.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.49 -14.81 9.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.88 75.22 71.38
Depreciation 37.10 37.48 39.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 292.43 299.58 283.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 126.79 137.58 117.66
Other Income 24.60 26.94 17.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.39 164.52 135.31
Interest 11.34 7.59 9.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 140.05 156.93 125.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 140.05 156.93 125.87
Tax 36.17 40.06 30.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.88 116.87 95.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.88 116.87 95.24
Minority Interest 0.01 0.02 0.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.15 0.14 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 103.74 117.03 95.25
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.95 22.51 18.32
Diluted EPS 19.95 22.51 18.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.95 22.51 18.32
Diluted EPS 19.95 22.51 18.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #cigarettes #Earnings First-Cut #Godfrey Phillip #Godfrey Phillips India #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:48 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.