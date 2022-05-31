Godfrey Phillip Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 853.17 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 853.17 crore in March 2022 up 2.07% from Rs. 835.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.74 crore in March 2022 up 8.91% from Rs. 95.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 188.49 crore in March 2022 up 8.08% from Rs. 174.40 crore in March 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 19.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 18.32 in March 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,189.55 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 32.55% over the last 12 months.