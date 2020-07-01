Godfrey Phillip Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 591.80 crore, down 4.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.80 crore in March 2020 down 4.02% from Rs. 616.61 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.69 crore in March 2020 down 19.86% from Rs. 48.28 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.24 crore in March 2020 up 20.61% from Rs. 91.40 crore in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.44 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.28 in March 2019.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,017.55 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.82% over the last 12 months.