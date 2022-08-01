Godfrey Phillip Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 827.53 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 827.53 crore in June 2022 up 12.51% from Rs. 735.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.30 crore in June 2022 up 26.65% from Rs. 112.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 203.40 crore in June 2022 up 16.38% from Rs. 174.77 crore in June 2021.

Godfrey Phillip EPS has increased to Rs. 27.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 21.61 in June 2021.

Godfrey Phillip shares closed at 1,140.95 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.30% returns over the last 6 months and 9.39% over the last 12 months.