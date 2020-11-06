Godawari Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.46 crore, up 28.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.46 crore in September 2020 up 28.84% from Rs. 680.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.17 crore in September 2020 up 186.67% from Rs. 32.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.43 crore in September 2020 up 78.99% from Rs. 111.98 crore in September 2019.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 26.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.32 in September 2019.

Godawari Power shares closed at 381.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 220.14% returns over the last 6 months and 146.81% over the last 12 months.