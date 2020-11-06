172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|godawari-power-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-876-46-crore-up-28-84-y-o-y-6075341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

English
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godawari Power Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.46 crore, up 28.84% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 876.46 crore in September 2020 up 28.84% from Rs. 680.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.17 crore in September 2020 up 186.67% from Rs. 32.85 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 200.43 crore in September 2020 up 78.99% from Rs. 111.98 crore in September 2019.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 26.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.32 in September 2019.

Godawari Power shares closed at 381.45 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 220.14% returns over the last 6 months and 146.81% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations876.46573.98680.29
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations876.46573.98680.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials440.79272.80361.35
Purchase of Traded Goods39.725.8311.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.565.2616.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.3827.2926.96
Depreciation24.6024.3123.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses203.21166.46153.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.3272.0387.91
Other Income0.510.880.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.8372.9188.78
Interest31.5533.7539.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax144.2839.1649.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax144.2839.1649.03
Tax50.1114.5416.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.1724.6232.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.1724.6232.85
Equity Share Capital34.1134.1134.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.726.999.32
Diluted EPS26.726.999.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS26.726.999.32
Diluted EPS26.726.999.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

