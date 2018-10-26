Godawari Power Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore, up 56.7% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 712.51 crore in September 2018 up 56.7% from Rs. 454.69 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.83 crore in September 2018 up 173.46% from Rs. 22.61 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 167.41 crore in September 2018 up 99.7% from Rs. 83.83 crore in September 2017.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 18.13 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.63 in September 2017.

Godawari Power shares closed at 381.80 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -31.29% returns over the last 6 months and 181.67% over the last 12 months.