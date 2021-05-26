Godawari Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,236.64 crore, up 91.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,236.64 crore in March 2021 up 91.23% from Rs. 646.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2021 up 1027.79% from Rs. 26.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.52 crore in March 2021 up 346.52% from Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2020.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 86.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Godawari Power shares closed at 955.90 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 141.54% returns over the last 6 months and 774.57% over the last 12 months.