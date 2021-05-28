MARKET NEWS

Godawari Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,236.64 crore, up 91.23% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,236.64 crore in March 2021 up 91.23% from Rs. 646.69 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.94 crore in March 2021 up 1027.79% from Rs. 26.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.52 crore in March 2021 up 346.52% from Rs. 105.60 crore in March 2020.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 86.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Godawari Power shares closed at 968.00 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 131.47% returns over the last 6 months and 781.60% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,236.64953.80646.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,236.64953.80646.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials510.26452.46303.12
Purchase of Traded Goods25.420.150.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.2512.4936.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost34.4330.8527.47
Depreciation23.0924.4922.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses201.40178.49173.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax445.29254.8783.06
Other Income3.140.670.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax448.43255.5483.38
Interest18.7125.9835.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax429.72229.5647.98
Exceptional Items--63.00--
P/L Before Tax429.72292.5647.98
Tax125.7889.5321.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities303.94203.0326.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period303.94203.0326.95
Equity Share Capital34.1134.1134.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS86.2659.527.65
Diluted EPS86.2659.527.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS86.2659.527.65
Diluted EPS86.2659.527.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: May 28, 2021 09:44 am

