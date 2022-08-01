Godawari Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.68 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,482.68 crore in June 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 1,126.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.78 crore in June 2022 down 24.58% from Rs. 402.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.67 crore in June 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 574.01 crore in June 2021.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 114.30 in June 2021.

Godawari Power shares closed at 285.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -34.27% over the last 12 months.