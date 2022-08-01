 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godawari Power Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,482.68 crore, up 31.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,482.68 crore in June 2022 up 31.66% from Rs. 1,126.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.78 crore in June 2022 down 24.58% from Rs. 402.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 439.67 crore in June 2022 down 23.4% from Rs. 574.01 crore in June 2021.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 114.30 in June 2021.

Godawari Power shares closed at 285.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -34.27% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,482.68 1,300.24 1,126.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,482.68 1,300.24 1,126.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 722.31 557.05 460.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 84.54 56.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.37 62.23 -173.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.68 39.00 34.17
Depreciation 26.26 25.75 25.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 257.22 213.77 231.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 402.04 346.21 547.96
Other Income 11.37 10.01 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 413.41 356.22 548.84
Interest 2.51 0.37 10.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 410.90 355.85 538.20
Exceptional Items 2.08 98.74 --
P/L Before Tax 412.98 454.59 538.20
Tax 109.20 95.12 135.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 303.78 359.47 402.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 303.78 359.47 402.76
Equity Share Capital 68.22 68.22 34.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.26 26.35 114.30
Diluted EPS 22.26 26.35 114.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 22.26 26.35 114.30
Diluted EPS 22.26 26.35 114.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Aug 1, 2022 09:00 am
