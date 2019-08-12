Godawari Power Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 727.50 crore, up 13.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.50 crore in June 2019 up 13.08% from Rs. 643.37 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.51 crore in June 2019 down 27.05% from Rs. 55.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.34 crore in June 2019 down 17.21% from Rs. 155.01 crore in June 2018.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 16.28 in June 2018.

Godawari Power shares closed at 156.25 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -34.81% returns over the last 6 months and -65.27% over the last 12 months.