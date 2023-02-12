Godawari Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.12 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.12 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 1,401.48 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.41 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 297.04 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.21 crore in December 2022 down 50.57% from Rs. 425.27 crore in December 2021.
Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.77 in December 2021.
|Godawari Power shares closed at 387.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 13.02% over the last 12 months.
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,378.12
|1,201.05
|1,401.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,378.12
|1,201.05
|1,401.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|742.01
|709.94
|621.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|223.70
|--
|57.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.32
|19.45
|33.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|43.48
|41.65
|34.99
|Depreciation
|31.33
|28.99
|25.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|210.62
|197.80
|233.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|145.30
|203.22
|394.72
|Other Income
|33.58
|26.33
|4.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|178.88
|229.55
|399.65
|Interest
|5.94
|1.99
|2.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|172.94
|227.56
|396.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|172.94
|227.56
|396.82
|Tax
|46.53
|51.42
|99.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|126.41
|176.14
|297.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|126.41
|176.14
|297.04
|Equity Share Capital
|68.22
|68.22
|68.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.26
|12.91
|21.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.26
|12.91
|21.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.26
|12.91
|21.77
|Diluted EPS
|9.26
|12.91
|21.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited