English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godawari Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.12 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:Net Sales at Rs 1,378.12 crore in December 2022 down 1.67% from Rs. 1,401.48 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 126.41 crore in December 2022 down 57.44% from Rs. 297.04 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 210.21 crore in December 2022 down 50.57% from Rs. 425.27 crore in December 2021.
    Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 21.77 in December 2021.Godawari Power shares closed at 387.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 32.65% returns over the last 6 months and 13.02% over the last 12 months.
    Godawari Power & Ispat
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,378.121,201.051,401.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,378.121,201.051,401.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials742.01709.94621.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods223.70--57.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.3219.4533.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.4841.6534.99
    Depreciation31.3328.9925.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.62197.80233.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.30203.22394.72
    Other Income33.5826.334.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.88229.55399.65
    Interest5.941.992.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax172.94227.56396.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax172.94227.56396.82
    Tax46.5351.4299.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities126.41176.14297.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period126.41176.14297.04
    Equity Share Capital68.2268.2268.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2612.9121.77
    Diluted EPS9.2612.9121.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2612.9121.77
    Diluted EPS9.2612.9121.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited