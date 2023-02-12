Godawari Power Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,378.12 crore, down 1.67% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,378.12 1,201.05 1,401.48 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,378.12 1,201.05 1,401.48 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 742.01 709.94 621.67 Purchase of Traded Goods 223.70 -- 57.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.32 19.45 33.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 43.48 41.65 34.99 Depreciation 31.33 28.99 25.62 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 210.62 197.80 233.17 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.30 203.22 394.72 Other Income 33.58 26.33 4.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.88 229.55 399.65 Interest 5.94 1.99 2.83 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.94 227.56 396.82 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 172.94 227.56 396.82 Tax 46.53 51.42 99.78 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 126.41 176.14 297.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 126.41 176.14 297.04 Equity Share Capital 68.22 68.22 68.22 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.26 12.91 21.77 Diluted EPS 9.26 12.91 21.77 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.26 12.91 21.77 Diluted EPS 9.26 12.91 21.77 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited