Godawari Power Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,401.48 crore, up 46.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,401.48 crore in December 2021 up 46.94% from Rs. 953.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 297.04 crore in December 2021 up 46.3% from Rs. 203.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 425.27 crore in December 2021 up 51.87% from Rs. 280.03 crore in December 2020.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 59.52 in December 2020.

Godawari Power shares closed at 299.65 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.40% returns over the last 6 months and 139.93% over the last 12 months.