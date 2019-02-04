Godawari Power Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 753.29 crore, up 31.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.29 crore in December 2018 up 31.3% from Rs. 573.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.01 crore in December 2018 down 22.11% from Rs. 64.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.03 crore in December 2018 up 18.68% from Rs. 124.73 crore in December 2017.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 18.82 in December 2017.

Godawari Power shares closed at 228.85 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -45.53% returns over the last 6 months and -55.44% over the last 12 months.