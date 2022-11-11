 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Godawari Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 1,274.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.2% from Rs. 296.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.01 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 439.05 crore in September 2021.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 84.20 in September 2021.

Godawari Power shares closed at 277.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,307.14 1,666.32 1,274.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,307.14 1,666.32 1,274.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 768.40 781.75 494.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.31 102.19 29.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.72 -32.05 31.78
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.03 44.27 37.76
Depreciation 30.66 27.63 32.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 242.87 309.35 244.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 200.15 433.18 403.76
Other Income 26.20 16.06 2.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.35 449.24 406.44
Interest 2.71 4.00 11.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 223.64 445.24 394.89
Exceptional Items -- -- -37.82
P/L Before Tax 223.64 445.24 357.07
Tax 52.04 117.85 89.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 171.60 327.39 267.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 171.60 327.39 267.30
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.11 4.75
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.96 -0.19 24.64
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 168.53 327.09 296.69
Equity Share Capital 64.86 64.86 32.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 25.21 84.20
Diluted EPS 12.99 25.21 84.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.99 25.21 84.20
Diluted EPS 12.99 25.21 84.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.