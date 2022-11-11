English
    Godawari Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 1,274.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.2% from Rs. 296.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.01 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 439.05 crore in September 2021.

    Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 84.20 in September 2021.

    Godawari Power shares closed at 277.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.

    Godawari Power & Ispat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,307.141,666.321,274.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,307.141,666.321,274.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials768.40781.75494.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.31102.1929.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.72-32.0531.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.0344.2737.76
    Depreciation30.6627.6332.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses242.87309.35244.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax200.15433.18403.76
    Other Income26.2016.062.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.35449.24406.44
    Interest2.714.0011.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax223.64445.24394.89
    Exceptional Items-----37.82
    P/L Before Tax223.64445.24357.07
    Tax52.04117.8589.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities171.60327.39267.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period171.60327.39267.30
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.114.75
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.96-0.1924.64
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates168.53327.09296.69
    Equity Share Capital64.8664.8632.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9925.2184.20
    Diluted EPS12.9925.2184.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.9925.2184.20
    Diluted EPS12.9925.2184.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am