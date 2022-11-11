Godawari Power Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore, up 2.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,307.14 crore in September 2022 up 2.57% from Rs. 1,274.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.53 crore in September 2022 down 43.2% from Rs. 296.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 257.01 crore in September 2022 down 41.46% from Rs. 439.05 crore in September 2021.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 84.20 in September 2021.

Godawari Power shares closed at 277.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.82% returns over the last 6 months and -11.01% over the last 12 months.