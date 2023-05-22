English
    Godawari Power Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,316.59 crore, down 8.44% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,316.59 crore in March 2023 down 8.44% from Rs. 1,437.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.57 crore in March 2023 down 58.29% from Rs. 406.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 293.69 crore in March 2023 down 29.25% from Rs. 415.13 crore in March 2022.

    Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.88 in March 2022.

    Godawari Power shares closed at 384.35 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 4.70% over the last 12 months.

    Godawari Power & Ispat
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,316.591,462.991,437.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,316.591,462.991,437.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials649.71792.59640.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods49.97220.0751.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.93-17.8751.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.7548.3642.97
    Depreciation32.2433.0127.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses264.22246.75254.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax235.77140.08369.98
    Other Income25.6836.1217.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.45176.20387.95
    Interest6.447.250.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax255.01168.95386.97
    Exceptional Items-14.73--98.74
    P/L Before Tax240.28168.95485.71
    Tax73.7545.58100.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.53123.37385.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.53123.37385.09
    Minority Interest0.030.2314.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.014.617.25
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates169.57128.21406.52
    Equity Share Capital64.8664.8665.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.079.8830.88
    Diluted EPS13.079.8830.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.079.8830.88
    Diluted EPS13.079.8830.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am