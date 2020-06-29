Godawari Power Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 790.06 crore, down 11.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 790.06 crore in March 2020 down 11.66% from Rs. 894.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2020 down 43.8% from Rs. 59.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.26 crore in March 2020 down 19.66% from Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2019.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.28 in March 2019.

Godawari Power shares closed at 171.95 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.59% returns over the last 6 months and -23.76% over the last 12 months.