you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Godawari Power Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 894.36 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 894.36 crore in March 2019 up 20.38% from Rs. 742.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.38 crore in March 2019 down 42.95% from Rs. 104.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2019 down 9.74% from Rs. 211.35 crore in March 2018.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 29.54 in March 2018.

Godawari Power shares closed at 218.70 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.65% returns over the last 6 months and -61.74% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'19 Dec'18 Mar'18
Net Sales/Income from operations 894.36 902.80 742.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 894.36 902.80 742.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 521.74 493.39 400.51
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.78 24.52 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.23 -9.44 -1.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.12 30.38 24.79
Depreciation 33.35 32.68 32.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 182.17 150.40 111.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.43 180.87 174.89
Other Income 2.98 1.05 3.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 157.41 181.92 178.83
Interest 62.67 62.07 66.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 94.74 119.85 112.66
Exceptional Items -- -- -19.22
P/L Before Tax 94.74 119.85 93.44
Tax 35.66 46.27 -9.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 59.08 73.58 102.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 59.08 73.58 102.79
Minority Interest -1.51 -5.53 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 1.81 0.02 1.30
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 59.38 68.07 104.09
Equity Share Capital 34.11 34.11 34.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.28 19.32 29.54
Diluted EPS 17.28 19.32 29.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.28 19.32 29.54
Diluted EPS 17.28 19.32 29.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on May 1, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Godawari Power #Godawari Power & Ispat #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron

