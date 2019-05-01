Godawari Power Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 894.36 crore, up 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 894.36 crore in March 2019 up 20.38% from Rs. 742.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.38 crore in March 2019 down 42.95% from Rs. 104.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 190.76 crore in March 2019 down 9.74% from Rs. 211.35 crore in March 2018.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 29.54 in March 2018.

Godawari Power shares closed at 218.70 on April 26, 2019 (NSE) and has given -42.65% returns over the last 6 months and -61.74% over the last 12 months.