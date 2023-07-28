Godawari Power Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,325.58 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,325.58 1,316.59 1,666.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,325.58 1,316.59 1,666.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 683.25 649.71 781.75 Purchase of Traded Goods 123.05 49.97 102.19 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -57.04 32.93 -32.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 50.33 51.75 44.27 Depreciation 34.27 32.24 27.63 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 220.87 264.22 309.35 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 270.85 235.77 433.18 Other Income 18.79 25.68 16.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.64 261.45 449.24 Interest 8.27 6.44 4.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 281.37 255.01 445.24 Exceptional Items 17.84 -14.73 -- P/L Before Tax 299.21 240.28 445.24 Tax 76.00 73.75 117.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 223.21 166.53 327.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 223.21 166.53 327.39 Minority Interest 0.03 0.03 -0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.67 3.01 -0.19 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 230.91 169.57 327.09 Equity Share Capital 62.36 64.86 64.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.51 13.07 25.21 Diluted EPS 18.51 13.07 25.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.51 13.07 25.21 Diluted EPS 18.51 13.07 25.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited