Godawari Power Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,666.32 crore, up 47.96% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 09:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Godawari Power & Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,666.32 crore in June 2022 up 47.96% from Rs. 1,126.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 327.09 crore in June 2022 down 24.78% from Rs. 434.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 476.87 crore in June 2022 down 16.93% from Rs. 574.09 crore in June 2021.

Godawari Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 123.42 in June 2021.

Godawari Power shares closed at 285.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.62% returns over the last 6 months and -34.27% over the last 12 months.

Godawari Power & Ispat
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,666.32 1,437.93 1,126.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,666.32 1,437.93 1,126.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 781.75 640.28 460.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 102.19 51.41 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.05 51.61 -173.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 44.27 42.97 34.17
Depreciation 27.63 27.18 25.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 309.35 254.50 231.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 433.18 369.98 547.96
Other Income 16.06 17.97 0.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 449.24 387.95 548.92
Interest 4.00 0.98 10.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 445.24 386.97 538.28
Exceptional Items -- 98.74 --
P/L Before Tax 445.24 485.71 538.28
Tax 117.85 100.62 135.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 327.39 385.09 402.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 10.05
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 327.39 385.09 412.89
Minority Interest -0.11 14.18 -2.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.19 7.25 24.36
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 327.09 406.52 434.87
Equity Share Capital 64.86 65.82 34.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 30.88 123.42
Diluted EPS 25.21 30.88 123.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.21 30.88 123.42
Diluted EPS 25.21 30.88 123.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
