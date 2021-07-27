Godawari Power Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,126.18 crore, up 58.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,126.18 crore in June 2021 up 58.34% from Rs. 711.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 434.87 crore in June 2021 up 835.41% from Rs. 46.49 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 574.09 crore in June 2021 up 261.49% from Rs. 158.81 crore in June 2020.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 123.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 13.19 in June 2020.

Godawari Power shares closed at 1,669.70 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 268.91% returns over the last 6 months and 901.02% over the last 12 months.