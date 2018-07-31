Godawari Power consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 720.08 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 720.08 742.93 557.73 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 720.08 742.93 557.73 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 394.01 400.51 339.29 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.16 -1.11 -10.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 28.18 24.79 23.60 Depreciation 33.24 32.52 32.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 109.11 111.33 104.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.38 174.89 68.37 Other Income 0.86 3.94 3.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.24 178.83 71.82 Interest 63.09 66.17 65.64 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.15 112.66 6.18 Exceptional Items -- -19.22 -- P/L Before Tax 88.15 93.44 6.18 Tax 31.95 -9.35 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.20 102.79 6.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.20 102.79 6.18 Minority Interest -0.16 -- 0.14 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.02 1.30 0.67 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 58.06 104.09 6.98 Equity Share Capital 34.11 34.11 34.11 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.02 29.54 2.00 Diluted EPS 17.02 29.54 2.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 17.02 29.54 2.00 Diluted EPS 17.02 29.54 2.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited