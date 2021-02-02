Godawari Power Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.65 crore, up 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.65 crore in December 2020 up 35.24% from Rs. 836.75 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 160.83 crore in December 2020 up 442.61% from Rs. 29.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 347.86 crore in December 2020 up 162.97% from Rs. 132.28 crore in December 2019.

Godawari Power EPS has increased to Rs. 45.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.41 in December 2019.

Godawari Power shares closed at 499.55 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 184.97% returns over the last 6 months and 154.74% over the last 12 months.